ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $425.87 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $422.61 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

