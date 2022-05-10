ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

