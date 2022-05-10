Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

