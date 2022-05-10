Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
