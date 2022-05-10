Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 661,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,344. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shaw Communications by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

