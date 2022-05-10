Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

SJR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. 661,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

