Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$33.42 and a twelve month high of C$39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

