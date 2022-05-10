Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.