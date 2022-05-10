Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,793,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

