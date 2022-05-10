ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.78.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -386.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.