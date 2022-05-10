Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €138.00 ($145.26) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday.
Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €7.64 ($8.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €89.50 ($94.21). The company had a trading volume of 116,153 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.32.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
