Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
SAEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.16.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
