Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SAEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.