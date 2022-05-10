Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON BRCK opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.70 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.97. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.