Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.25 million.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $63.54 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,966 shares of company stock worth $14,652,800. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

