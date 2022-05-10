SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of SIBN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 11,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,106. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $464.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

