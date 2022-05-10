SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIBN opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

