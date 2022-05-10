SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

