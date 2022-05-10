Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMNY. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($81.58) to €71.10 ($74.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,919. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.