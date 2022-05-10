Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester Buys 8,320 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGFY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

