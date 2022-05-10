Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Steve Senneff Buys 2,500 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00.

NYSE SGFY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Signify Health by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 166,217 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 302,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 256,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

