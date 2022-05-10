Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head to Head Survey

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.10 $2.12 billion $47.70 2.93 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 10.58 -$421.03 million ($0.54) -103.09

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 266.91% 4.08% 2.91% Marvell Technology -9.44% 5.60% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 3 5 0 2.63 Marvell Technology 0 3 26 0 2.90

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $197.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.74%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $95.73, suggesting a potential upside of 71.96%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Silicon Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.