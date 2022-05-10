Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.25.
SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.