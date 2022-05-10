Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

