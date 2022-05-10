Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.
SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.