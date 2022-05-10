Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

