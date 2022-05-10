Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. 47,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

