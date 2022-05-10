Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.60-$11.75 EPS.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,231. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

