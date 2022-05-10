Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) received a C$6.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Simplify Exchange Traded Funds in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company.

