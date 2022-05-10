Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,152. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 388,383 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

