SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

SITE stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.51. 6,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.