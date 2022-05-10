SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $302,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

