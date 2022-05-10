SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,321. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SJW Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

