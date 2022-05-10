Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target Cut to SEK 230

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SKSBF stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Skanska AB has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $29.70.
Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.