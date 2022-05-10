Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $680,165,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.11. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $142.05 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

