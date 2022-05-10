Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

NYSE SNOW opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $142.05 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $282.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

