SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SOFI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,319,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,087,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

