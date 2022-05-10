Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SOI opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

