Sonoco Products (SON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/19/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Sonoco Products is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 9,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

