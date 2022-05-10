Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $86,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.