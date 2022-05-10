Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

SHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,384. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

