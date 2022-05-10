South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

