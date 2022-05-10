Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

