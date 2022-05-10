Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tooley purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

