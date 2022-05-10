Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):
- 5/2/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00.
- 4/7/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $55.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00.
- 3/21/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LUV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 6,240,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
