S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $509,023,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 544.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,394,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,960,000 after buying an additional 1,178,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.00. 21,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.46. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $327.92 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

