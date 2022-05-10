Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,949 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £147.45 ($181.79).
SXS traded up GBX 72 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,915 ($35.94). 718,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,659.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,227.27. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.
About Spectris (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.