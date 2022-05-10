Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,946 ($36.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,659.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,227.27. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,141.04). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($125,508.57).

Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.