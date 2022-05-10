Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

