Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.