Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 7,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

