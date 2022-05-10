Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,563. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.