Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Kristen E. Blum Purchases 4,093 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.