Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. CLSA started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Square from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

